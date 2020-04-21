LR family bringing joy to Arkansans during COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A handmade sign in one Little Rock family’s yard is bringing a colorful message to the city in this uncertain time.

Carol Worley and her twins made a ‘In This Together’ sign for their front yard in downtown Little Rock. Worley hopes it encourages Arkansans to stay positive while we continue to fight the coronavirus.







“Really it’s just an effort to try to bring everyone together so they don’t feel so isolated and alone. Bring a little color and happiness to the city,” said Worley.

Like a lot of parents, Worley is homeschooling her kids. She cut out the letters and then let her children help paint them.