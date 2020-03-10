LR City Hall to hold 2PM news conference on coronavirus preparedness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will hold a 2 p.m. news conference today to announce members of the Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force.
Mayor Scott will also provide an update on the City’s preparedness plan.
Joining the mayor at the news conference in the City Hall Rotunda will be:
Dr. Dean Kumpuris, At-large Director, Little Rock Board of Directors
Dr. Stephen A. Mette, CEO, UAMS
Dr. Gary Wheeler, Senior Medical Adviser to Secretary of AR Dept. of Health
Dr. Amanda Novak, Baptist Health
Greg Crain, President, Baptist Health Little Rock Campus
Dr. Gerry Jones, Chief Medical Officer, CHI St. Vincent
Adam Head, CEO, CARTI
Dr. Jared Capouya, Vice President of Quality and Safety, Arkansas Children’s
