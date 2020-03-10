LR City Hall to hold 2PM news conference on coronavirus preparedness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will hold a 2 p.m. news conference today to announce members of the Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force.

Mayor Scott will also provide an update on the City’s preparedness plan.

Joining the mayor at the news conference in the City Hall Rotunda will be:

Dr. Dean Kumpuris, At-large Director, Little Rock Board of Directors

Dr. Stephen A. Mette, CEO, UAMS

Dr. Gary Wheeler, Senior Medical Adviser to Secretary of AR Dept. of Health

Dr. Amanda Novak, Baptist Health

Greg Crain, President, Baptist Health Little Rock Campus

Dr. Gerry Jones, Chief Medical Officer, CHI St. Vincent

Adam Head, CEO, CARTI

Dr. Jared Capouya, Vice President of Quality and Safety, Arkansas Children’s