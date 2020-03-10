Breaking News
Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan

LR City Hall to hold 2PM news conference on coronavirus preparedness

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will hold a 2 p.m. news conference today to announce members of the Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force.

Mayor Scott will also provide an update on the City’s preparedness plan.

Joining the mayor at the news conference in the City Hall Rotunda will be:
Dr. Dean Kumpuris, At-large Director, Little Rock Board of Directors
Dr. Stephen A. Mette, CEO, UAMS
Dr. Gary Wheeler, Senior Medical Adviser to Secretary of AR Dept. of Health
Dr. Amanda Novak, Baptist Health
Greg Crain, President, Baptist Health Little Rock Campus
Dr. Gerry Jones, Chief Medical Officer, CHI St. Vincent
Adam Head, CEO, CARTI
Dr. Jared Capouya, Vice President of Quality and Safety, Arkansas Children’s

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories