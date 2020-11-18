LR City Board director calls for resolution on “concerns” with LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At tonight’s city board meeting director Lance Hines called for a resolution to express what he called “concerns” with LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey.

It amounts to a vote of no confidence, this is just the latest action taken against the chief.

“One resolution is a resolution to express the concern of the little rock board of directors with the continued service of Keith Humphrey as Little Rock Police Chief and other purposes,” said Director Lance Hines, Ward 5.

Just this past year several lawsuits were filed against the chief by several employees including assistant chiefs.

The Fraternal Order of Police also voted no confidence to the chief in June.

Just last week a judge ruled Chief Humphrey broke the law by not releasing employee’s own personnel records.

Director Hines has questioned the police chief’s actions and said the city needs a change of leadership.

“Ideally his resignation would be wonderful but i don’t know because it doesn’t look like, the mayor’s not going to fire him from what the mayor’s told me.” said Director Lance Hines, Ward 5

Director Hines told us tonight that the board plans to vote on the resolution at the December 8th meeting.

We’ll be following this story closely you can follow us here for updates.