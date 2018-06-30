LR Business Leaves Downtown for WLR Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-- Nearly a decade after opening its doors in Downtown Little Rock, what some see as a staple will close its original location Friday night.

The owner of Zin Urban Wine B said said he's having customers say 'good bye' to the Rivermarket and hello to West Little Rock.

Troy Deal walked into his Downtown Little Rock wine bar for a bitter sweet moment Friday evening.

He said, "It's a little sad to close but for us it's a strategic decision."

Zin Wine Bar's owner popped champagne as locals poured into the original place that he's poured his heart and soul into for nearly a decade on Rivermarket Avenue.

"So we're really excited to be out west and growing the business," he said.

The downtown resident himself stayed positive as he talked about shutting down the original location Friday after more than 8 years.

Deal said, "<any factors weighed into our decision."

He focused on the positive momentum to move his business forward.

"So the positive spin is that the downtown is going great and thriving. And yes, that creates challenges with parking and issues," he told us.

Deal also explained instead of renewing the lease he'll focus on the newer West LR location. But there's one more factor at play just down the road.

"The bridge project for I-30. There's uncertainty with that," Deal said.

We met up with the Gabe Holmstrom Friday afternoon.

He said, "We've seen a lot of businesses announce openings here in recent months."

He's the director of Downtown Little Rock Partnership. He said the evolution of downtown involves openings and closings.

"I think you just have to take everything from a bigger picture," Holmstrom said.

The sign outside of Zin hinted at the phrase "all good things must come to an end."

Deal said, "It was not necessarily easy decision. It was just the right decision."

His words hinted at the saying "with every end, there's also a new beginning."

The downtown location will close at midnight Friday.

The West Little Rock location will not be impacted by the original location's closure.