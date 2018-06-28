LR Board To Vote On Phase 2 Of 12th Street Revitalization Project Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The City of Little Rock is looking to continue renovating the area around 12th Street. That part of town has seen its share of crime, abandoned homes, and businesses leaving the community.

This entire 12th Street revitalization project started a decade ago in 2008.

In phase one, the 12th Street Police Station was build and 12th Street went from four lanes to two.

Next week the City Board of Directors will vote to fund the phase two.

For the past 35 years, Denise Johnson has perfected the art of hair.

She's the owner of Denise's Cosmic Beauty. But just like how styles change. the community around her, the 12th Street area, has transformed.

"When I first came, business was very good. Traffic was good," said Johnson. "There was crime in the area, but crime has gotten a lot worse."

She says she's waited out more than three decades because of the revitalization efforts being made.

"I would love for this area to look like how they are making the changes Downtown or even in the Heights. It would be great if we could have an area like that," said Johnson.

Ken Richardson, the ward two city director, says board members will vote to fund the new project that would put in sidewalks, extra lighting, and landscaping in the 12th Street Neighborhood. He says it will entice other businesses to move in.

"We've had about $30-40 million worth of public sector investments and we hope to use that to attract private sector investment to do business development," said Richardson.

The goal is that new business will draw more people and keep longtime entrepreneurs in the place they've called home for years.

"I would love to stay in the area and upgrade my whole business," said Johnson.

This would be about 80-percent federally funded and 20-percent city funded.

The Little Rock Board of Directors will vote at next week's meeting to approve the project.