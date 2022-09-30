The right dog collar is the one that fits your dog comfortably, attaches securely and holds your dog’s ID tags and licenses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock animal shelter support group offers a one-day program to reduce the chance of losing a pet.

Friends of the Animal Village is sponsoring $15 microchipping for dogs and cats from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at Bass Pro Shops in Little Rock. Veterinarian Dr. Brian Barron will do the implants.

Those who wish to have their dog or cat microchipped must register with Petlink and bring the completed registration form to the microchipping event. Forms will also be available at the site.

Registration with Petlink is a one-time $9.99 in addition to the $15 microchipping.

When a microchipped pet is scanned at a shelter or animal shelter, the information is used to contact the owner. Friends of Animal Village remind us that pets should wear a collar with the owner’s information, but a microchip provides permanent information which cannot be lost.

Friends of the Animal Village is a volunteer support group for the Little Rock Animal Village, the city’s animal shelter.