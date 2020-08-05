LR 6th grader get’s recognized from the community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A young Little Rock Elementary Student who has overcome a number of challenges getting a nod from the community.

6th grader Julian Baugh caught the attention of Willie Graves, a member of the Little Rocks Street Team that encourages kids to better themselves.

Grave said Baugh beat back so much and came out on top finishing this year as a straight ‘A’ student.

“What I see that makes him shine, he didn’t let his Autism tie him down, he didn’t let bullying scare him and stop him from progressing,” said Willie Graves.

“When you are in school, do not let anything stop you, not even bullying can stop you, or when hard things get tough do not let anything stop you, even if you are sand and stuff don’t let anything stop you,” said Julian.

Julian will also be teamed up with a mentor heading in to the fall when he attends Horace Mann.