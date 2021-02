PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Lowe’s has announced that it will contribute to helping the community as they struggle with water issues after the recent snowstorm.

Lowe’s said it will distribute 800 free cases of water Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last at drive-through events at its Pine Bluff store

Lowe’s will pass out one case to each car, and 800 cases at each event.