DUMAS, Ark. – Following the tragic weekend shooting at a car show in Dumas, a “Stop the Violence” event will be held Saturday.

According to the event organizers, the event will have entertainment including game trucks, bounce houses and gifts for the victims of the shooting that left one person dead and 26 others injured.

This event will be held in an effort “to heal the community” after the nonviolent-promoted Hood-Nic event ended in gunfire.

The Arkansas State Police said they arrested 22-year-old Brandon Deandra Knight Wednesday in connection to the shooting after he was released from the hospital around 9:40 a.m.

The event will be held on March 26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and event organizers encourages everyone to attend.