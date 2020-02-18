Louisiana man found dead in El Dorado parking lot

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE) — A contractor from Louisiana has been found dead inside of a vehicle in El Dorado this morning.

According to the El Dorado News-Times, El Dorado Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that was parked in the Victory Church parking lot around 2:48 am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police say his body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

El Dorado Police say the man is a contractor from Louisiana but his identity is not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.