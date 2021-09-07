Louisiana families still fleeing to Arkansas after Hurricane Ida

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A family from Louisiana is still in Arkansas more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the southern state.

Since arriving at the natural state they have bounced from place to place, calling for separate homes, temporary living spaces.

“[My aunt] got us a hotel room the first night and then we went to an Airbnb for about three days and then from there we went to my cousin’s house,” Kellee Bell said.

Bell, Brian Corvers, and their three children are now staying at a campground in Hot Springs.

“We’ve been here for about 4 or 5 days. I can’t remember,” Bell said.

The family is from Harahan, Louisiana about 10 miles from New Orleans. They say they left their home just one day before the storm made landfall leaving behind friends and the place they call home.

“As we were leaving, there’s this ominous feeling of what is going to happen to my friends who are stuck there?” Corvers said.

Corvers says in the past, he used to stay behind to ride out the storm but now with children, his mindset has changed.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” Corvers said.

Traveling does come with costs, and for this family each morning came with a new decision about where they would stay next.

“Who knows when we’re going to have to leave,” Bell said.

They say luckily friends and family came through and were able to lend a helping hand to find a place for the family to stay until the storm passed.

“It’s hard but we’re thankful that we have that to fall back on,” Corvers said.

Soon the family will head back to Louisiana, but they say it probably won’t be long before they come back up to the natural state to stay permanently.

“It puts you in the mindset of ‘What now?’ we’re not out of hurricane season yet,” Corvers said. “Even if we do make it past this year, what about next year and the year after that?”

Corvers says he’s not completely aware of the extent of the damage on the house but says likely they will have to repair the roof and take care of any flood damage.