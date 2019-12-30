Lottery to bring back popular bundle promo for January through February

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) will bring back its popular 5-Buck Bundle in January. When players purchase a $3 Powerball® ticket with Power Play® and a $2 Mega Millions® ticket, they will receive a free $1 Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket. The promotion will run through February 2020. All Bundle tickets must be Quick Picks.

“All players have to do to get this great deal is to ask for the 5-Buck Bundle,” said ASL Director Bishop Woosley. “This is the third straight year we have offered the Bundle. People really like it, so we are bringing it back by popular demand.”

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is up to $220 million, and tomorrow night’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $55 million.

The Natural State Jackpot, which is exclusive to Arkansas, was reset on Saturday to $50,000 after a woman from Austin, Ark., bought a winning ticket at the Austin One Stop for Friday night’s drawing and won $320,000. She claimed the prize this morning at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The NSJ jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $55,000.

“As long as no one wins these jackpots, they will just continue to increase. The Natural State Jackpot draws six nights a week and increases by $5,000 each day until it reaches $150,000, then it grows by $10,000 each draw until it is won. Drawings for Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots each occur twice a week and grow by several million dollars each time no one wins the jackpot,” Woosley said.

Also, tomorrow the lottery will launch five new “STACKED” instant tickets ranging in price from $1 to $10. Each ticket is loaded with prizes, and players can win multiple times on each ticket.

Woosley reminds players that if gambling is causing a problem for an individual, help is available by calling or texting the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.