1  of  2
Breaking News
Update: Arkansas has most power outages in the country due to Easter storms LM Wind Power facility in Little Rock to close later this year
Closings
First Step-Malvern

Lost photo returned after tornado takes it 60 miles away

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)- A Jonesboro woman is reunited with belongings she lost after an EF-3 tornado ripped off her roof.

Among the recovered items was a baby photo of Savannah Luster’s son. The photo was found about 60 miles north in Piggot.

According to KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro, the photo landed in Taniya Carpenter’s yard and after cleaning the mud off of it, she posted it to Facebook. It reached over 11,000 shares.

Luster said she saw the post after family and friends tagged her.

To read the full report from KAIT Region 8 News, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories