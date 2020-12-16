Lost Forty Brewing expanding downtown as another local brewer announces ‘last call’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas beermaker Lost Forty Brewing announced an expansion in downtown Little Rock Wednesday, one day after another local brewer announced it was shutting its doors.

Managers with Lost Forty said the expansion to the property at 822 East 6th Street is projected to be open by next spring and was the latest effort by the company to turn the downtown area into “a destination for great beer, great food, and great entertainment.”

The East Village neighborhood property will house a new restaurant and a brewing facility, which brewer Dylan Yelenich said would help the company expand its capacity for “small batch and experimental project production.”

Visitors and Convention Bureau President and CEO Gretchen Hall credited the company behind Lost Forty Brewing, Yellow Rocket Concepts, as a major factor in the growth of Little Rock’s craft brewing scene and believes this new spot will become “a new landmark destination.”

“Little Rock’s local dining and craft brewing scenes have gone through a major renaissance over the past ten years, and the team at Yellow Rocket Concepts has been a major factor in that growth. Now with their seventh concept in Little Rock, they’re showing an even stronger commitment to the city,” she said. “I look forward not only to visiting myself, but for locals and visitors alike to experience what’s sure to be a new landmark destination in the East Village.”

The East 6th Street property had been the home of the East Sixth Brewing Company, which on Tuesday posted to social media that it was immediately ceasing operations at both its taproom and brewery.

The company, formerly known as the Rebel Kettle until 2019, opened its brewing operations and taproom in 2019.

In a post on social media, the company cited the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on the drop in business and asked followers to considering buying gift cards to local bars and restaurants this holiday season to help support the business owners still struggling as the pandemic wears on.

The brewer said its remaining stock would be heading out to select liquor stores and restaurants in the coming weeks.