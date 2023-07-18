It’s time to take a look inside another summer camp!

On week two of visiting summer camps in Arkansas, Hilary Hunt and D.J. Williams stopped by the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center to check out some summer camp activities.

The 4-H camping program is available for children ages 5-19. The program offers day and overnight camps at the center, just 10 miles west of Little Rock.

Campers will be able to participate in outdoor activities like canoeing, archery, rock climbing and more.

Officials said that camp registration opens one month before the deadline. For more information, visit 4H.UADA.edu.