Look up! 3 meteor shower events underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s a busy time of year for skywatchers.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) says three meteor showers are underway and two of them are at their peak.

The Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids both peak tonight but can still be seen well into August.

AMS full descriptions:

The Delta Aquariids (through Aug. 23) are best seen from the southern tropics. North of the equator the radiant is located lower in the southern sky and therefore rates are less than seen from further south. These meteors produce good rates for a week centered on the night of maximum. These are usually faint meteors that lack both persistent trains and fireballs.

The Alpha Capricornids (through Aug. 15) shower is not very strong and rarely produces in excess of five per hour. What is notable about this shower is the number of bright fireballs produced during its activity period. This shower is seen equally well on either side of the equator.

The third meteor shower to watch for is the Perseids, which runs through Aug. 26. Its peak nights are Aug. 12-13.

AMS full description:

The Perseids are the most popular meteor shower as they peak on warm August nights as seen from the northern hemisphere. Normal rates seen from rural locations range from 50-75 shower members per hour at maximum.

Video below courtesy American Meteor Society.