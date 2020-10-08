Lonoke Police Department mourns death of former K-9 officer

LONOKE, Ark.- The Lonoke Police Department announced Wednesday a former K-9 officer passed away.

According to a post on the City of Lonoke Police Department, K-9 Max passed away from complications of cancer on Wednesday.

According to police, Max was born in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2010 and became a Lonoke Police K9 in 2013 with Sgt. Doug Carter.

Max also worked with Sgt. Tony Bryant, according to the police department.

Police say Max retired in 2018 and spent his retirement at home with Sgt. Bryant.

Lonoke police say in the post, “Max was not only a good boy but a great Police Officer!”

