Lonoke officer injured in shooting on road to recovery

LONOKE, Ark. — Lonoke Police Officer Cody Carpenter, who was shot in the line of duty, is on the road to recovery.

He was shot while rescuing a 14-year-old girl from North Carolina who had been kidnapped.

Deputies in Davidson County, North Carolina said a teenager had been communicating with 38-year-old “William Ice” on her school-issued computer.

Detectives say Ice had lied about his age, but eventually revealed his true identity before picking her up more than a week ago and leaving the state.

The teenager’s dad reported her missing after she didn’t pick her sister up at the bus stop.

Deputies said the 14-year-old girl, is back home with family.

Investigators said Ice had also been in contact with five other possible victims in North Carolina.

Officers were able to track the two down at the McDonald’s in Lonoke near I-40, that’s when State Police said Ice shot Lonoke Officer Cody Carpenter.

Ice drove off with the girl, but State Police caught up with them.

Ice had been found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.