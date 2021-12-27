Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office: Puppies dumped in rural area just one day after Christmas

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Just one day after Christmas, Sheriff Staley said he received a call about puppies being abandoned in the rural part of the county.

According to deputies, although they were off duty, they went and got the puppies who had found their way under a storage building.

Officers said this is not an uncommon occurrence, with this being the second litter of puppies they’ve rescued, vetted and found approved homes for in the last couple of months. This doesn’t include the individual puppies that deputies or staff have rescued and taken care of on their own.

Until approved homes are found, the inmates involved in the Peers Achieving Collaborative Treatment (PACT) program will be taking care of the puppies, deputies said.