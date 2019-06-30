Search for man accused of beating toddler

Update:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office posted the following Saturday night:

“We worked very closely with White County Sheriff’s Investigators.

We were able to establish that the man pictured below is no longer in the area.

If you have information as to his whereabouts, please contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at 501-279-6279.”

Original Story:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of HWY 31 and HWY 38 in Butlerville. Authorities are actively looking for Brandon Kent. He is wanted for 1st-degree battery against a toddler in White County. People spotted Kent’s vehicle at a local store, and he was seen walking into the woods. Officers are asking you to avoid the area at this time. If you see Kent, do not approach, instead dial 911.