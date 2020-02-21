Lonoke County man arrested after disturbance with a knife, facing multiple charges

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A Lonoke County man has been arrested after being involved with a disturbance with a knife. He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and fleeing from detectives.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s office posted on Thursday they responded to Sherman Hills Road in rural Lonoke County to a report of a disturbance involving a knife.

William Null fled the area once detectives arrived to the scene.

Detectives requested the Arkansas Department of Corrections Tucker K9 team to assist in tracking Null.

During the investigation they think Null may have gotten a ride out of the area and was on foot in Jacksonville around Pinon, and Leonard located off JP Wright Loop.

Deputies, officers with Jacksonville Police, and the Tucker Prison team searched the area and found Null trying to sneak past them through a yard.

A foot pursuit began as Null attempted to flee. Null was apprehended.

Null is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and fleeing.

He is being held without bond at the Lonoke County jail until his appearance in front of a circuit judge.