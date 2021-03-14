Lonoke Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms Austin officer-involved shooting

AUSTIN, Ark.- The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was an officer-involved shooting in Austin Saturday night.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a domestic situation in Austin resulted in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

The Austin Police Department, along with multiple agencies, responded to a call in Austin at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday.

Austin police and the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office have asked Arkansas State Police to investigate the shooting.

Deputies say no further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.