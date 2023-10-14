LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City officials said longtime Little Rock city manager Bruce T. Moore died overnight at his home. He was 57.

Moore was the longest-serving city manager in Little Rock’s history, being appointed to the job in December of 2002 after serving as Assistant City Manager since 1999. Prior to those appointments, he served in several roles within the City of Little Rock over more than 35 years of public service.

A statement from the city noted that Moore was “dedicated to improving the City of Little Rock and to making life better for 2,500 municipal employees and for the residents and visitors to the state’s Capital City.”

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. ordered flags in the City of Little Rock to be flown at half-staff until further notice in memory of Moore.

“I mourn the transition of my friend and brother, City Manager Bruce T. Moore,” Scott posted on social media. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.”

Moore was the city’s lead on the development of the William Jefferson Clinton Presidential Center and Park and served key roles in planning city events while serving as the chief administrative officer for Little Rock.

The El Dorado native received a bachelor’s degree from Henderson State University and a master’s in Public Administration from Arkansas State University. He was also an Army Reservist, serving in Operation Desert Storm.

The cause of death has not been released at this time. City officials said funeral arrangements are still pending.

Moore is survived by his son, Luke Thomas Moore, as well as his fiancee, Siobhan Osborne.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.