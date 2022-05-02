LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An elementary school in Little Rock was briefly placed on a lockdown midday Monday.

According to officials with the Pulaski County Special School District, College Station Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly after noon on Monday.

Authorities said that the lockdown was put in place due to gunshots heard in the area by staff.

Police quickly arrived at the school and checked the area before lifting the lockdown.

Officials with the Pulaski County Special School District said that the school day will resume as normal.