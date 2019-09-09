Locals walking for a cause

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of people from around Northwest Arkansas gathered together to help raise money and awareness about suicide prevention on Sunday, September 8.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this year’s Northwest Arkansas Out of the Darkness Community Walk, had the biggest turn out they have ever seen.

Elizabeth Gray is the walk’s Public Relations Coordinator.

Gray said this walk is a way for the community to come together to help educate people about suicide.

“It’s a community event that provides a sense of hope and community to those that live and have been affected by suicide,” she said.

Gray said she has several family members who have struggled with suicide and being able to share with others who have similar situations is a wonderful thing.

“It’s just something that has stayed very close to my heart seeing them through that journey,” she said. “I wanted to help make a difference so everybody knows that they have community and supporters out there that understand what they’re going through.”

The fundraiser’s goal for this year was $70,000.

The money raised goes towards suicide prevention programs and unites those who have been affected by suicide.