Locals react to SCOTUS decision on DACA

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Karina Vega works for Hot Springs immigration attorney Miriam Ramirez. She would not have that opportunity if it weren’t for the DACA program.

She says the biggest benefit from DACA is having a social security number, which allows her to buy a house, get a driver’s license, and seek employment among other things.

Ramirez says the DACA program is vital to these people because many times they cannot go through the naturalization process since their parents are not legal citizens.

Vega says her life would be much more difficult if not for DACA, “”It would be really difficult right now to even get Medical Insurance for myself and all that stuff, so it would be really hard right now if we didn’t have DACA,” she said.

Ramirez says this is a morality booster for those who support DACA and Vega hopes the program is around for the long term.