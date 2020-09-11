Local vets remembers 9/11 tragedies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like most of us, Scott West remembers exactly where he was on September 11th, 2001. He watched the tragedies unfold on TV at school. The then 15-year-old says he made a life-changing decision to serve our nation.

“I can remember it pretty vividly,” said West, but the tragedy hit home in 2005.

Three days before West completed a tour in Iraq, he was severely injured in an explosion. Today, West credits a local group for helping him get out of a dark place.

“I think for me, it really set me up for what I would say is my true calling and purpose and that’s through the organization that we founded in 2010. Ultimately that was because of 9/11,” said Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, the founder of Sheep Dog.

Sheep Dog impact assistance is a local non-profit. Sergeant Nutt says it was founded to help veterans and former first responders find purpose after their service is done.