Local teacher is helping to collect computers for students

CONWAY, Ark. – As school winds down for this year, discussion in education circles has turned to households needing computers for summer school and next year.

One local teacher is helping to ensure that the kids in her community have the resources they need for success by collecting computers.

Shari McGehee is not only a teacher but a mother. She says she sees the struggles kids are faced with when it comes to online learning in the era of COVID-19.

Which is why she is now partnering with the local non-profit Deliver Hope to help get the children in her community the tools they need to succeed.

“All teachers are concerned about their students when it comes to technology. We know online learning happens in the classroom and now it’s happening outside the classroom and I think all teachers want to make sure their students have what they need to be successful,” said McGehee.

McGehee has already collected ten computers since launching the project this week.