Local supporters canvass for Pete Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Clark County Democratic Party “Kick-Off to Caucus 2020” event, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Supporters of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in Springdale Sunday going door to door to reach undecided voters.

People with Arkansas for Pete campaign kicked off canvassing efforts this afternoon on Rogers circle drive. It’s one of the 12 canvass kickoffs this weekend spanning all four congressional districts in Arkansas.

State lead volunteer coordinator Jerrika Longueville said the goal is to speak to as many voters as possible ahead of the Super Tuesday primary.

“It’s better than everything by a long shot, that face to face interaction or that relational feeling with your neighbor someone local to Arkansas, knocking on your door asking you to vote for a candidate is super important.”

The group plans to canvass every day until polls close March 3.