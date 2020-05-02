Local stylist preparing to re-open salon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas hair salons and barbershops have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday they are able to re-open next week.

Now local shops have opened appointments and started preparing for their re-opening. We talked with one local stylist and share how she is prepping for next week.

It’s been quite and empty in Crown Salon Studio for more than a month, but all of that is going to change starting next week.

“I believe I can speak on all of our behalfs that we’re gonna be ready, we’re going to be prepared,” said Whitney Spencer the owner of Crown Salon Studio.

Hairstylist Whitney Spencer is prepping for the mad dash to her salon chair now that she has an exact date for when she can re-open.

It was announced Friday that salons and barbershops could re-open May 6, but with new rules to curb the virus including limiting the number of people inside and screening customers and staff.

“I’m going to probably limit it down to 2-3 clients a day, that allows me to stop what I’m doing, actually wipe down the surfaces,” said Spencer.

Things are a little different for Spencer because she’s in a single person suite.

“I have the opportunity to be more sanitized because we’re limiting, we can be one on one with our client without there being a lot of cross-contamination,” said Spencer.

This also now allows tattoo shops and massage therapists to re-open.

There will be a lot of new techniques Spencer will do, but with her chemistry background, she says she’s already prepared.

“We have a very rigorous sanitation policy and so that’s second nature for me,” said Spencer.

Hutchinson also mentioned an $85 million program to help businesses comply with new safety rules.

“We wore masks before the initial shut down, so to know that we’re going to be wearing masks we’re like okay that’s no brainer, we definitely have amounts of gloves that we’re going to be getting in stock,” said Spencer.

And now that she’s already cleaned and stocked up for her re-opening, she says she is also excited to finally be there for her clients in person again.

“Your stylist is kinda your psychologist and I am here at Crown Salon Studios to listen to you, get you back and build your self-confidence,” said Spencer.

We’ve already talked to several stylist who are booked until mid and late May.