Local restaurant focusing on frontline workers during COVID-19 outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock restaurant is focusing on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘At the Corner’ has started what it’s owners are calling “Cinnamon Roll to a Frontline Worker’.

Daily they are making deliveries as a way to just say thank you.

“As they are fighting within the hospital walls these cinnamon rolls remind them that the community is fighting for them one little cinnamon roll at a time,” said Helen Grace King, and Leila King the owners of At the Corner.

If you want to donate a cinnamon roll, call At the Corner or message them on one of their social media platforms by looking up ‘At the Corner’.