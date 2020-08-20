Local rehab facility sees increase in applicants during pandemic; receives grants to take in additional patients

HOUSTON, Ark.— A rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addiction in central Arkansas says it has seen an influx of applicants during the pandemic.

Renewal Ranch in Houston, Arkansas, recently received two grants totaling $550,000, according to Executive Director, James Loy.

The grants are as follows:

250,000.00 Federal Home Loan Bank in Dallas Grant. This Grant was sponsored by First Security Bank. This grant was matched by a 50,000 grant from the Bunny Adcock Family Foundation and 50,000.00 from First Security Bank.

200,000.00 from The Sunderland Foundation to help build an Administrative Counseling Wing for the new Restoration Center.

Loy says he’s seen a spike in those looking for help within the last few months and says this money will help addicts change for the better.

“The needs are overwhelming,” said Loy.

Loy says in the midst of COVID-19, more men have applied to be a patient at the facility and when this happened, he says the money came pouring in.

“As only God can do– his timing is perfect,” Loy said.

He says the $550,000 will add 22 additional beds to the facility and will allow them to expand their campus. Loy says this will now allow 53 men every year the opportunity to get sober at Renewal Ranch.

“One of the hardest things we do is when people come to us and we just don’t have a bed,” said Loy.

We talked to recovered addicts at the ranch who say they’re thankful this money will help other men find sobriety.

“I just have this joyful reaction knowing there is one more man out there not struggling on the streets,” said Jon-Austen Lynch.

Lynch says he went through the program at Renewal Ranch and as of the beginning of August, has been sober for one year.

“I’m definitely alive today because I went to renewal ranch,” Lynch said.

Loy says using grant money, they will break ground on the new counseling wing in September.

To learn more about Renewal Ranch, visit: therenewalranch.org