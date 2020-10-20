Local poll sites dealing with COVID-19 during early voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 is something that is on voter’s minds, but the things they’ve seen poll workers do make them feel safe.

One woman said she had some concerns but decided to do in person voting Monday.

Long lines were spotted throughout the county, some of the voters say they still felt the need to vote in person this year.

Pulaski County elections commission says they’re taking steps to keep people safe.

They have designated people to sanitize each machine, poll workers are required to wear masks and gloves, many of them are sitting behind plastic glass shields.

There is also hand sanitizer, machines 6ft apart, and special pens for voters to use to avoid touching the machines.

We talked with some voters to get their reaction about what they experienced.

“Everything is clean and neat, and far apart. And I was just really great that it was like it was,” said Jeanette Dahlin, Voted early in Jacksonville.

“Go vote, everybody go vote, it’s not a scary situation,” said Linda Thurston.

If voters have any concerns they are asked to speak to the election judge at their polling location.

According to the Department of Health, voters cannot be turned away if they’re sick or refuse to wear a mask.