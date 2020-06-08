Local non-profit creates virtual Summer camp open to all ages

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub may be closed to the public because of COVID-19 but that isn’t stopping them from finding new ways to help bring learning and creativity to kids this Summer.

Errin Stanger, Deputy Director for the nonprofit, says this Summer they will be offering an entire month of virtual camps.

Stanger says in the past it was only open to kids and young adults, however, now the new platform is allowing learning and innovation to reach an even wider audience.

“Even when we were doing our planning we thought we have an age range that we normally try to adhere to and we plan special programming around certain age groups but when you are home doing virtual summer camps anyone in the house can participate,” said Stanger.

Stanger says the hub has partnered with several local organizations to help bring new and innovative programs this summer.

The virtual camp officially kicks off July 1.

