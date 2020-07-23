Local non-profit asking for to-go utensils

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over the past few months, you’ve probably accumulated those pre-packaged forks and knives if you’ve been ordering take-out.

One local non-profit would like your extras, so it can continue giving back.

Canvas Community in Little Rock feeds the homeless twice a week and its meals are being offered “to-go”, and it needs the extra utensil now more than ever.

“We need to-go utensils, we put them in every bag we serve, that’s 120 bags a week, we need utensils,” said Bobby Gatewood a Volunteer Coordinator at Canvas Community United Methodist.

Bobby Gatewood says if you’ve got a few utensils to spare to shoot them a message on Facebook.

