Local moms help Spanish-speaking families learn about higher education by using tamales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For parents helping your kids go to college can be a challenge.

Which is why a group of local mothers have come together to help educate other moms on what steps to take – by using the power of food.

Mamás Unidas (Moms United) of Little Rock is a non-profit group created by seven Latino moms dedicated to working for the future of their children and the children of other Latino families in the community.

The moms host educational seminars and sometimes use food – like tamales as an analogy to help better explain complex ideas to the parents.

“I remember what it was like when I first came to this country,” says Mika Alvarez, one of the founding members of Mamás Unidas. “We find that sometimes the ideas are very hard to understand so we want to help these parents – we explain GPA by using the idea of how to cook a tamale.”

Alvarez, who came from Spain to do missionary work in the U.S. says she remembers her heartbreaking thinking how she lacked the education and information to help her son.

“As a mom, you want to give you child the opportunities you didn’t have,” she says.

The organization helps primarily Spanish-speaking families become aware of the resources available of soon-to-be college students. They have also given out scholorsips for kids and helped parents find college funding.

“The information is there we are just here to help them find it,” she explains.

Overall, Alverez says she does what any mother would do – spread love. She says the biggest compliment is when a parent comes to talk with their child feeling hopeless and leaving knowing their child has a chance at a better future.

“They go out of my house with a smile and purpose,” she says. “That is amazing. That is the reason why we do this, you know.”

The moms will be hosting a free educational event Saturday, September 27.

