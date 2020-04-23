Local hospitality group offers help during COVID-19 outbreak

CONWAY, Ark. — A local hospitality group is offering some help to students and healthcare workers during this national emergency.

A few hotels are offering special rates and discounts to those who need it. We talked with the hotel owner today.

The Country Inn and Suites in Conway. This is one of the many hotels offering dicounted rates for people who need housing in Central Arkansas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hey if the students are stranded in the area or can not go home due to travel restrictions and all… We started a program for them to help them out,” said Danny Patel the owner and hotel manager.

Span Hospitality Group has stepped in to carry soem of the burden that folks might be dealing with.

A couple of hotels in Conway, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sercey, Bryant and Jacksonville are offering cheaper hotel prices for students who need it.

“We thought it’s our duty to step up and take care of what we can, even if we are suffering badly. The hotel has dropped close to 70/80 occupants to 10, but it’s not time to look at the money when we can help,” said Patel.

So far they’ve had several families come in and stay. A few healthcare workers and local college students who had no where else to stay, and hotel owner and manager Patel says they’re frequently cleaning and following CDC guidelines.

“We are sanitizing, we are blocking some of the access to the quest areas like fitness center, breakfast, business center, we’re even blocking the floors where the guests can access,” said Patel.

As far as the discounted rates… “We will keep that in effect until this thing slows down, so whatever we need to do we will do,” said Patel.

Below is the discounted hotel prices.