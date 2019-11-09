Local group teaches people about homelessness with a simple household item

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — November is National Youth Awareness Month and a local group has organized a 30 day challenge to teach people what it’s like to not have a home.

Project Homeless Connect in Faulkner County is giving challenge participants a 30 day calendar to take home. Each day, on that calendar has a reminder on it of ordinary household luxuries that people often take for granted, like a water faucet, or multiple pairs of shoes to wear.

“My hope is that he has compassion and empathy for other people and not just think of people when he sees them on the street and understand that they all have story.”

It’s not too late to join the challenge you can begin it any day of the month.

