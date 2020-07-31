Local coaches react to Fall sports returning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday July 31st, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that fall sports (football, volleyball, and cheer) will happen in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people were concerned that a season would be delayed, switched, or canceled.

Official high school football practices were supposed to start August third, and the governor stated that practices through August 3-7 would be helmet-only and no contact. The plan the following week is to have contact practices.

Governor Hutchinson also said that he put together an advisory group on high school sports to help him make decisions while going through the fall. Matters could change depending on the number of COVID-19 cases, but as of right now the football season is planning to start on time.

Troy Lynch talked to some of the local high school football coaches to get their reaction to the news and see what the next step for each program might be.