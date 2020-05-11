Local church helping others struggling to get back to normal by sharing their process

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Churches, Mosques, and other various religious establishments have been closed for almost two months all across Arkansas.

And as the state slowly begins to re-open, one local church is sharing their process to help others that may be struggling with getting back to normal.

Dr. Brian Sheppard is the Pastor at Park View Baptist Church in North Little Rock and officially opened the doors this past Sunday.

He had posted signs and marked off pews to help keep people informed and allowed them to navigate easily to keep safe social distancing practices.

Dr. Sheppard who also serves as a counselor said it’s important to remember that establishments should be helping people navigate and offering options for those who are still are not quite ready to come out.

“So those that weren’t here they did watch by live stream. We had more people watch the live stream then we did in service, but that’s okay too we want to provide the worship service to anyone that wants to watch in their own safe place. However, they may feel is,” said Dr. Sheppard.

Other local religious establishments have said they too are making changes and faith organizations everywhere will have to endure long-term changes to their worship in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

