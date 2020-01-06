Local church helping hungry get pre-cooked food on the go

Conway, Ark. – A local church hopes you will consider dropping off your holiday leftovers or cooking a meal for people in need.

Salem United Methodist Church has a “Sharing Fridge”. It’s a new twist on a free food pantry. The fridge is packed with pre-made meals for anyone to come pick up.

“What about those times of desperation when you just need food that night,” explained Pastor Andrew Suite.

Suite said most people who need food don’t have a place to cook food. So, the Conway based church gets meals donated, creates plates of leftovers, or cooks food and places it in the fridge.

“Just helping people who are hungry that are having a hard time and a lot of people they get back on their feet and bring stuff in and put it back in it,” said one volunteer.

The fridge is an honor based system. Volunteers hope whoever uses the fridge will come back and donate one day.

Every meal is marked with a date to ensure it is safe to eat and the fridge is checked daily.