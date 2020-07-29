Local businesses in Heber Springs donate school supplies for elementary school

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — An official with the Heber Springs School District said Wednesday families will not have to worry about school supplies for their students thanks to the help of community businesses and leaders.

The Heber Springs School District spoke with local businesses on Friday, July 24 about donating to help cover school supplies for students at Heber Springs Elementary School.

They decided to do this due to families being affected by COVID-19.

By Monday, July 27, they not only reached their goal, but surpassed it.

Bahar Pruitt who is the Communications Coordinator for the Heber Springs School District made a video to thank the businesses who donated.

You can watch that video above.