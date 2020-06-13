Local businesses deciding whether or not to move forward with their shops after COVID increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson reminding Arkansans to remain diligent and to continue following the guidelines set forth by health officials.

The Governor’s comments coming shortly after he announced a record number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Since yesterday there were 731 new cases. The largest increase since the outbreak began in March. Of those, 524 were from nursing homes, the community, and a Tyson facility in Springdale.

As the numbers continue to rise, some local businesses are deciding whether to move forward with opening their dining rooms to two thirds the capacity this Monday.

The state of Arkansas has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since memorial day and as that continues some local businesses have decided not to open their dining rooms yet.

“When we saw today’s numbers, even yesterday I was quite alarmed. It just solidified my decision that it’s too early,” said Capi Peck the co-owner and Chef of Trios.

A firm decision not to move forward with re-opening their dining room from Peck. This coming after Arkansas announced its biggest increase yet in coronavirus cases.

“We choose not to re-open for phase two, we’re just doing curbside, pick up and delivery,” said Peck.

Peck says they were one of the first to close their dining room months ago and although it’s labor-intensive, pack everything to go, they’ll continue to do so.

“I realize most of these cases are in Northwest Arkansas, but some are in Pulaski County and we are a state, we travel around, we move from county to county and I’m concerned about asymptomatic cases,” said Peck.

Meanwhile… “We decided to open outside,” said Jess McMullen the owner of Flyway.

There are still concerns about COVID-19 at Flyway in North Little Rock, but they are making sure they sanitize everything and wear masks.

They’ve also found creative ways to stay open and continue business.

“So we put a bunch of tents in the parking lot and big tables underneath, it keeps everybody socially distanced and safe,” said McMullen.

They call it Fly-A-Way Tent City.

“It’s been one idea after another and I think when we come out of the end of this there’s going to be a lot of the things that we started doing that we’ll still do,” said McMullen.

Peck says they’re just gonna be patient and try to open in July.

She says it’s been more cavalier lately when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing. Less than 2% of all COVID-19 cases are related to the re-opening of restaurants.