Local businesses affected by Monday social media outage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Three social media sites are back online after a massive outage Monday prompted jokes, questions, and few answers.

For some in Little Rock, the inability to use Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp wasn’t just an annoyance but a big loss for their business.

“I’m trying to go to Facebook and I just kept getting ‘can not go to this website.'” said Tipton Hurst Marketing Director Shelby Scippio.

Scippio says her team at the floral shop uses Facebook Live to connect with customers and take orders.

“We go across to 49 different countries and 48 states,” said Scippio.

Monday, the team was unable to host their live stream.

Scippio says on their ‘comments sold’ live they could sell up to 1,000 items. That, plus any messages from customers putting in orders meant a loss for the business Monday.

“All of a sudden you’re seeing how truly dependent people are on some of these platforms,” said Cranford Co. Director of Brand Strategy Emily Dean.

Dean specializes in social media. She says days like this are a great reminder to businesses to diversify when it comes to marketing.

“Making sure that you have a website that you have an email database and that you’re also on Twitter,” said Dean.

While things are returning back to normal, Dean says a day in the dark shows the impact social media is making in 2021.

The social media sites were down for more than 6 hours. Facebook has not released any official statement explaining the reason for the outage.