Local business turning parking lot into drive-in movie theater

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve missed the big screen the last few months, listen up.

In less than two weeks you’ll be able to hit a drive-in movie theater right in Little Rock. M.P. Outdoor Cinema is set to open on August 27th.

Just off I-630 and 65th street in Little Rock, an idea went from paper to the big screen. The exact address is 6700 Allied Way, Little Rock, AR 72209.

“We’re going to have a 20×36 foot screen and it will be flown 15-feet off the ground,” said Mike Pope.

Mike Pope is the president of MP Production in Little Rock. He’s been in business for 37 years, but after taking a hit during the pandemic. He thought transforming their parking lot might be a good comeback.

“Got all this gear and equipment so we are going to put us in a movie theater,” said Pope.

Pope says: “It’s a fun time to come out, you’re in your own little element in your car.”

He says it can fit 200 cars and will have concession stands, food trucks, and police officers to keep things on the up and up.

“I want it to be where nothing happens out here, to keep it clean, no troubles and keep everyone coming back and not worried about it,” said Pope.

Pope says this is a good way to still enjoy the big screen. All you have to do is turn your radio to 106.5, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

“It’s going to be a good time,” said Pope.

Tickets are being sold at $30 a car, so grab the family or a couple of friends cause the show is about to begin.

Pope says the first movie showing will be Dirty Dancing. He says starting on the 27th, movies will be shown Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. You can find more information by clicking here.