Local business owner donating all proceeds towards the Arkansas Freedom Fund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas business owner is getting creative when it comes to raising money in support of the movement that sparked following the death of George Floyd.

“For me, it’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community,” said Brandy McNair, owner of Bella Vita.

Outside of Bella Vita, a Downtown Little Rock business you will find a sign.

“We sold 40 bouquets in the week that we started this and that is $600 we will be able to pass on,” said McNair.

McNair is the woman behind the design. Typically she’s jamming away on some jewelry, but after the death of George Floyd she took on a new project.

“I don’t do crowds very well, so I haven’t been out there, but I support it 100%,” said McNair.

The bouquets are fresh from McNair’s garden or others around the area, and 100% of the proceeds go towards the Arkansas Freedom Fund.

“They are providing supplies like Gatorade and water and food and snacks for the people that are showing up for the protests, the peaceful protest and they are also providing bail money for the people who got arrested,” said McNair.

Maybe flowers aren’t your thing, but Brandy says it’s all about getting creative for a cause you care about.

“It’s just a different way of showing your support like just think outside the box like what do you do? What is your skill? What is your tool? How can you provide help in a different way?” said McNair.

Brandy says she’s going to continue the Flower Project over the next month or so and encourages people to post about their delivers on social media to spread the message.