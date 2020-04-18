Local business allows kindergarten teachers to paint mural to bring joy to students during COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local business has allowed a teacher to paint a mural on the side of their building as a way to stay in contact with her students by allowing them to drive-by and wave to her as she works on it.

The store that is allowing this teacher to paint on the side of their building is Fashion Exchange on Cantrell in Little Rock.

Kristen McCaslin is a kindergarten teacher at Roberts Elementary in Little Rock. She wants to give back to the community through art, and give kids some positivity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s super humbling like, i’m blown away. People’s response to it has been amazing,” said McCaslin

McCaslin has been working on the project for about 7 days.

“I’m excited that people are connecting to it. I think it’s a way to give back to the community to be able to still maintain some type of connection. Whether it be through art,” said McCaslin.

McCaslin says it’s been difficult to not be able to see her students.

“I think teachers were made for face-face interaction connections, so it has been difficult,” said McCaslin.

She says she’s been able to keep in touch with her students as best as she can through Zoom and other social media outlets.

McCaslin hopes to be done with the mural this weekend.