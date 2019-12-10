Local author talks suicide awareness to groups of people

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local author is bringing diverse groups together for a conversation about the common problem of suicide.

Artists, Wellness Coaches, Members of the Little Rock Police Department and others met for the “You Are Not Alone” Suicide Awareness Conference.

People who have been affected by suicide discussed what services are available for the community. As well as the importance of talking about it.

“It affects everyone at different times in their lives, and everyone has something that is hard for them to overcome or struggle with,” said Debra Davis the organizer for the You Are Not Alone Awareness Conference.

People that attended were encouraged to sign a ribbon, with the name of their lost loved one.