Local attorneys join in protests against racial discrimination, voter intimidation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hitting the pavement to keep the momentum going. Organizers say they’re going to keep pushing with events like protests and rallies until there is something done to address their concerns.

“For those of us who have been oppressed were ready of change,” local lawyer Alicia Walton said.

Walton said this fight for injustice and equality is nothing new for Black folks, and the theme behind the rally symbolizes that.

“Rally against fear is actually a modern-day symbolism against fear from 1966,” organizer LaTonya Austin-Honorable said.

The theme of the rally is Against Fear, the organizers say that fear can be for anything from contact with police, to registering to vote or event gear of entering a courthouse, and that’s why they choose the location of the Pulaski County Courthouse.

“It’s important that we keep the conversation going, it’s important that we let those in positions of authority realize and understand that we’re not going anywhere,” Austin-Honorable said.

The event featured special speakers and discussions about the future. The purpose of this protest is to march against that fear and call attention to racial discrimination, social injustice, and voter intimidation.

Although Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed a new law enforcement task force, people at Tuesday’s event say that’s not enough for them.

“A task force just comes back with some recommendations in December, those are just recommendations but we’re seeing in other states they’re banning chokeholds,” Walton said. “Why can’t the governor do that?”

With this rally and protest, it’s a little different, the people behind the signs and chants are local attorneys or work in the legal field.

I wanted to make sure that the legal community, those who were willing took a stand and supported those in protests and rallies against criminal injustice, social injustice, racial injustice,” Austin-Honorable said.

Another thing said Tuesday, “you’re protesting and not voting then you making noise and doing nothing,” that’s why voting is their next focus. During the event they made sure people registered to vote.