Local AGFE joins in nationwide protest for VA workers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2054 Chapter of American Federation of Government Employees held a protest outside their office today in North Little Rock to protest for better treatment of VA workers during the pandemic.

Chapter president Barbara Casanova said, “We want to be looked at equally to other hospitals and probably within the private sector who are have been given a lot of flexibility because all of us are risking our lives by taking care of individuals with the Covid.”

Casanova said she hopes that the Federal Government will pass the Heroes Act. Within that bill there’s a 25% increase in spending for disabled veterans aid.

Casanova also hopes that more personal protective equipment can be provided for VA workers, “We don’t feel as we are being protected it’s better than it was in the beginning but we’re still not having proper equipment.”

The AGFE wants fixes to sick leave for those VA workers too. Casanova said that there are some lower level employees who have run out of sick leave and when that happens they do not get paid. She said, “Disparately affecting a lot of our lower income employees particularly our nursing assistance and our clerks who have not acquired as much leave as registered nurses and other people.”

She just wants VA workers to be looked at in the same light as any other hospital worker, “We don’t think it’s too much to ask to take care of us.”